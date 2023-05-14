PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
2 facing charges after deputies find drugs in fake pregnant belly

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two people are facing charges after a drug dealer was discovered posing as a mom to be.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting proactive patrol along I-85 when they pulled over Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem.

Deputies noticed that Mitchem appeared pregnant and said they noticed something was off when the Miller and Mitchem gave conflicting information about her due date.

The Sheriff’s Office said as Mitchem realized deputies were becoming more suspicious of her conflicting story, she immediately took off running and the drugs fell out of her fake rubber stomach.

This is when deputies found 1500 grams of cocaine in a rubber pregnancy belly.

Deputies said Mitchem and Miller are now facing trafficking cocaine charges.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

