1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Catawba County

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died and two others were hurt after two vehicles collided head-on in Catawba County on Saturday evening, troopers said.

According to NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the crash happened on Highway 16 near St. Johns Church Road, which is in the Conover area, around 6:20 p.m.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on Highway 16 when it crossed the center line and hit a Mitsubishi Galant head-on.

The driver of the Cobalt, 35-year-old Elizabeth Rose Bushatz, had to be airlifted to Atrium CMC in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries. She later died at the hospital.

Officials said the driver and passenger of the Galant were taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed excessive speed as a contributing factor in the crash.

NCSHP is investigating the incident.

