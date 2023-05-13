Weekender: 30 things to do in Charlotte this Mother’s Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - If you’re looking for something to do this Mother’s Day weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Our partners at Axios Charlotte compiled a list of 30 events going on in the Charlotte area that is sure to include something for everyone.

FRIDAY, May 12

Mother’s Day DIY Terrarium Building at Plant House: Learn how to create your own terrarium. $25.50-$34.00. time. Details Learn how to create your own terrarium. $25.50-$34.00.time.

25th Anniversary Concert at Bojangles Coliseum: Sing along to some of the most popular hip-hop hits. $74-$144. 7pm. Details Sing along to some of the most popular hip-hop hits. $74-$144.7pm.

“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” at The Independent Picture House: Watch a screening about a kid from a Canadian army base who becomes the international pop culture, darling of the 1980s, before being diagnosed with a incurable disease. $9.35-$12. Times vary and the film runs 95 minutes. Details Watch a screening about a kid from a Canadian army base who becomes the international pop culture, darling of the 1980s, before being diagnosed with a incurable disease. $9.35-$12.Times vary and the film runs 95 minutes.

Big Tent Sale at Cotswold Marketplace: Expect storewide discounts on furniture, home décor, art, rugs, lighting and gifts. Free. 10am-5pm. Details Expect storewide discounts on furniture, home décor, art, rugs, lighting and gifts. Free.10am-5pm.

Mother’s Day at Veronét Vineyards and Winery: Enjoy special Mimosa Flights and $5 classic OJ “MOM-osas” to celebrate mom. Prices vary. 12-6pm. Details Enjoy special Mimosa Flights and $5 classic OJ “MOM-osas” to celebrate mom. Prices vary.12-6pm.

80s Night at HopFly Brewing Co.: Put on your 80s fit to dance to music by Radical Grove. Free. 7-10pm. Details Put on your 80s fit to dance to music by Radical Grove. Free.7-10pm.

Cocktail Class at The Cocktailery: Learn how to craft a cocktail from the award-winning mixologist Justin Hazelton. $90. 6:30-8pm. Details Learn how to craft a cocktail from the award-winning mixologist Justin Hazelton. $90.6:30-8pm.

Block Party at You vs. Yourself: Check out a fitness party offering sample workout classes, music, karaoke, food, games and a 360 photo booth. $20. 7pm. Details Check out a fitness party offering sample workout classes, music, karaoke, food, games and a 360 photo booth. $20. 7pm.

Friday Nights at Camp North End: Explore the different districts within Camp North End offering live music, food, shops and local art. Free. 5-9pm. Details Explore the different districts within Camp North End offering live music, food, shops and local art. Free. 5-9pm.

Charlotte Knights vs. Durham Bulls at Truist Field: Cheer on the Charlotte Knights as they take on the Durham Bulls. $23+. 7:04pm. Cheer on the Charlotte Knights as they take on the Durham Bulls. $23+. 7:04pm. Details

Janet Jackson: Together Again at PNC Pavillion: Listen to Janet Jackson sing through her catalog of hit songs. $25 and up. 7:45pm. Listen to Janet Jackson sing through her catalog of hit songs. $25 and up. 7:45pm. Details

Weekend Live Music And Food Trucks At Blue Blaze Brewing: Enjoy a lineup of food trucks and local artists all weekend long. Free entry. Times vary. Enjoy a lineup of food trucks and local artists all weekend long. Free entry. Times vary. Details

SATURDAY, May 13

Markets at 11 at Ballantyne’s Backyard: Shop from local vendors and enjoy live music, food and drinks. Free. 11am-4pm. Details Shop from local vendorsand enjoy live music, food and drinks. Free.11am-4pm.

Yoga & Mimosas + Twist Kids Foundation at Ballantyne’s Backyard: Participate in a yoga flow for the whole family. $10-$15. 10am. Details Participate in a yoga flow for the whole family. $10-$15.10am.

Nebel’s Alley Night Market at Design Center of the Carolinas : Expect 30+ local vendors, live music, beer/wine for purchase and lantern-lit walkways. Free. 4-9pm. Details Expect 30+ local vendors, live music, beer/wine for purchase and lantern-lit walkways. Free.4-9pm.

Carolina Clay Matters Spring Pottery Festival at McAlpine Business Park: View artwork from 60 artists offering an array of good. Plus, there will be food trucks, a student art show and live music. Free. 10am-4pm. Details View artwork from 60 artists offering an array of good. Plus, there will be food trucks, a student art show and live music. Free.10am-4pm.

Bluey’s Big Play at Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Take the kids to watch a play of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series. $24.50+. Times vary. Details Take the kids to watch a play of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series. $24.50+.Times vary.

Charlotte Vintage Market at Truist Field: Shop from vendors offering vintage items plus receive admission to the Knights Baseball game. $12-$20. 7:04pm. Details Shop from vendors offering vintage items plus receive admission to the Knights Baseball game. $12-$20.7:04pm.

Mother’s Day High Tea Brunch at The Pauline Tea Bar: Relax with a tea experience including handmade pastries and desserts, mini quiches, sparkling mocktails and choice of tea. $20-$32. 10am-12pm. Details Relax with a tea experience including handmade pastries and desserts, mini quiches, sparkling mocktails and choice of tea. $20-$32. 10am-12pm.

Wine Festival at Ballantyne Village: Sip and stroll through a selection of regional and national wine varieties, plus enjoy live music and craft vendors. $35-$55. 1-6pm. Details Sip and stroll through a selection of regional and national wine varieties, plus enjoy live music and craft vendors. $35-$55.1-6pm.

SUNDAY, May 14

Mother’s Day Garden Party at Freedom Park: Celebrate Mother’s day with hors d’oeuvres, sweet treats, door prizes, mini-makeovers and vintage shopping. $35-$50. 1-4pm. Details Celebrate Mother’s day with hors d’oeuvres, sweet treats, door prizes, mini-makeovers and vintage shopping. $35-$50.1-4pm.

Mini Garden Parties at Camp North End: Get your hands dirty and learn something new through kid-friendly garden activities. Free. 12-2pm. Details Get your hands dirty and learn something new through kid-friendly garden activities. Free.12-2pm.

A Mutha Funny Comedy Show at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts: Laugh the evening away with a rotating list of comedians. $30. 5pm. Details Laugh the evening away with a rotating list of comedians. $30.5pm.

Live Jazz at The Warmack: Vibe to live music, and enjoy food and cocktails. Free. 5-10pm. Details Vibe to live music, and enjoy food and cocktails. Free.5-10pm.

May Ritmo Latino Dance Social at Lenny Boy Brewing Co: Check out an intro to Latin dance class and practice your skills with open social dancing. $5. 4-6:30pm. Details Check out an intro to Latin dance class and practice your skills with open social dancing. $5.4-6:30pm.

Love You Mom Brunch at Queen Park Social: Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch, cocktails and games. $5–$250. 11am-3pm. Details Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch, cocktails and games. $5–$250.11am-3pm.

ROSES & ROSE at Craft Tasting Room and Growler Shop: Treat your mom to a workshop on flower arrangement and enjoy rosé wine samples. $59. 2-4pm. Details Treat your mom to a workshop on flower arrangement and enjoy rosé wine samples. $59.2-4pm.

SumDays: Sunday Funday at Summit Seltzer: Vibe to beats provided by local EDM artists. 4-9pm. Details Vibe to beats provided by local EDM artists.4-9pm.

Mother’s Day 5K at Dillard’s South Park Mall: Start your morning with a family run celebrating mothers, plus enjoy kid-friendly activities including face painting and a bounce house. $39.99. 8am. Details Start your morning with a family run celebrating mothers, plus enjoy kid-friendly activities including face painting and a bounce house. $39.99.8am.

Quinn XCII – The People’s Tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre: Vibe to music from the singer-songwriter as he makes his tour stop in Charlotte along with A R I Z O N A and Julia Wolf. $25-$54. 7pm. Vibe to music from the singer-songwriter as he makes his tour stop in Charlotte along with A R I Z O N A and Julia Wolf. $25-$54. 7pm. Details

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.