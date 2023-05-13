PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Weekender: 30 things to do in Charlotte this Mother’s Day weekend

Axios Charlotte compiled a list of 30 things to do around Charlotte this Mother's Day weekend.
Axios Charlotte compiled a list of 30 things to do around Charlotte this Mother's Day weekend.(WITN/GRAY)
By Alexis Clinton
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - If you’re looking for something to do this Mother’s Day weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Our partners at Axios Charlotte compiled a list of 30 events going on in the Charlotte area that is sure to include something for everyone.

FRIDAY, May 12

  • Mother’s Day DIY Terrarium Building at Plant House: Learn how to create your own terrarium. $25.50-$34.00. time. Details
  • 25th Anniversary Concert at Bojangles Coliseum: Sing along to some of the most popular hip-hop hits. $74-$144. 7pm. Details
  • “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” at The Independent Picture House: Watch a screening about a kid from a Canadian army base who becomes the international pop culture, darling of the 1980s, before being diagnosed with a incurable disease. $9.35-$12. Times vary and the film runs 95 minutes. Details
  • Big Tent Sale at Cotswold Marketplace: Expect storewide discounts on furniture, home décor, art, rugs, lighting and gifts. Free. 10am-5pm. Details
  • Mother’s Day at Veronét Vineyards and Winery: Enjoy special Mimosa Flights and $5 classic OJ “MOM-osas” to celebrate mom. Prices vary. 12-6pm. Details
  • 80s Night at HopFly Brewing Co.: Put on your 80s fit to dance to music by Radical Grove. Free. 7-10pm. Details
  • Cocktail Class at The Cocktailery: Learn how to craft a cocktail from the award-winning mixologist Justin Hazelton. $90. 6:30-8pm. Details
  • Block Party at You vs. Yourself: Check out a fitness party offering sample workout classes, music, karaoke, food, games and a 360 photo booth. $20. 7pm. Details
  • Friday Nights at Camp North End: Explore the different districts within Camp North End offering live music, food, shops and local art. Free. 5-9pm. Details
  • Charlotte Knights vs. Durham Bulls at Truist Field: Cheer on the Charlotte Knights as they take on the Durham Bulls. $23+. 7:04pm. Details
  • Janet Jackson: Together Again at PNC Pavillion: Listen to Janet Jackson sing through her catalog of hit songs. $25 and up. 7:45pm. Details
  • Weekend Live Music And Food Trucks At Blue Blaze Brewing: Enjoy a lineup of food trucks and local artists all weekend long. Free entry. Times vary. Details

SATURDAY, May 13

  • Markets at 11 at Ballantyne’s Backyard: Shop from local vendors and enjoy live music, food and drinks. Free. 11am-4pm. Details
  • Yoga & Mimosas + Twist Kids Foundation at Ballantyne’s Backyard: Participate in a yoga flow for the whole family. $10-$15. 10am. Details
  • Nebel’s Alley Night Market at Design Center of the Carolinas : Expect 30+ local vendors, live music, beer/wine for purchase and lantern-lit walkways. Free. 4-9pm. Details
  • Carolina Clay Matters Spring Pottery Festival at McAlpine Business Park: View artwork from 60 artists offering an array of good. Plus, there will be food trucks, a student art show and live music. Free. 10am-4pm. Details
  • Bluey’s Big Play at Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Take the kids to watch a play of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series. $24.50+. Times vary. Details
  • Charlotte Vintage Market at Truist Field: Shop from vendors offering vintage items plus receive admission to the Knights Baseball game. $12-$20. 7:04pm. Details
  • Mother’s Day High Tea Brunch at The Pauline Tea Bar: Relax with a tea experience including handmade pastries and desserts, mini quiches, sparkling mocktails and choice of tea. $20-$32. 10am-12pm. Details
  • Wine Festival at Ballantyne Village: Sip and stroll through a selection of regional and national wine varieties, plus enjoy live music and craft vendors. $35-$55. 1-6pm. Details

SUNDAY, May 14

  • Mother’s Day Garden Party at Freedom Park: Celebrate Mother’s day with hors d’oeuvres, sweet treats, door prizes, mini-makeovers and vintage shopping. $35-$50. 1-4pm. Details
  • Mini Garden Parties at Camp North End: Get your hands dirty and learn something new through kid-friendly garden activities. Free. 12-2pm. Details
  • A Mutha Funny Comedy Show at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts: Laugh the evening away with a rotating list of comedians. $30. 5pm. Details
  • Live Jazz at The Warmack: Vibe to live music, and enjoy food and cocktails. Free. 5-10pm. Details
  • May Ritmo Latino Dance Social at Lenny Boy Brewing Co: Check out an intro to Latin dance class and practice your skills with open social dancing. $5. 4-6:30pm. Details
  • Love You Mom Brunch at Queen Park Social: Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch, cocktails and games. $5–$250. 11am-3pm. Details
  • ROSES & ROSE at Craft Tasting Room and Growler Shop: Treat your mom to a workshop on flower arrangement and enjoy rosé wine samples. $59. 2-4pm. Details
  • SumDays: Sunday Funday at Summit Seltzer: Vibe to beats provided by local EDM artists. 4-9pm. Details
  • Mother’s Day 5K at Dillard’s South Park Mall: Start your morning with a family run celebrating mothers, plus enjoy kid-friendly activities including face painting and a bounce house. $39.99. 8am. Details
  • Quinn XCII – The People’s Tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre: Vibe to music from the singer-songwriter as he makes his tour stop in Charlotte along with A R I Z O N A and Julia Wolf. $25-$54. 7pm. Details

