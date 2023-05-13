PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Warm temperatures, slight storm chances in Mother’s Day forecast

Highs today will warm up into the mid 80s in the Charlotte area.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our chances for some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will continue for the rest of the weekend.

  • Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms.
  • Monday: Showers and storms likely.
  • Tuesday: Isolated showers possible.

We will wrap up this Saturday with a few scattered showers and storms. Overnight, a few sprinkles will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy and mild conditions with lows in the 60s.

Mother's Day forecast
Mother's Day forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

For Mother’s Day there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Tomorrow’s highs will range from the mid 70s in the mountains to lower 80s across the piedmont.

By Monday, the storm system that is currently over the Plains will begin drifting southeast, bringing a cold front into the Carolinas. This front will likely bring widespread showers and thunderstorms into our area. Monday’s highs will be cooler in the lower 70s.

On Tuesday, a stray shower will be possible with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the lower 80s.

Along with the warmth, an unsettled weather pattern will return Thursday through next Saturday with chances for scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. Highs for Thursday through next Saturday will climb into the low to mid 80s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

