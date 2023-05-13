Warm temperatures, slight storm chances expected throughout Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The summer-like conditions will continue for the weekend with warm temperatures and chances for afternoon showers and storms.

Today: Warm, PM scattered showers and storms.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms.

Monday: Showers and storm likely.

Today some more hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Forecast over the next few hours (WBTV)

There will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorms tonight, otherwise expect partly cloudy and mild conditions with lows in the 60s.

On Sunday, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day with the chances for some isolated storms in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s.

Monday still looks unsettled with higher chances for showers and thunderstorms during the day; expect highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday through Thursday, the chances for rain will be minimal and highs will be slightly cooler in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.