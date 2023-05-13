PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
North Carolina governor vetoes abortion limits, launches override showdown

The bill proposes banning abortions in most cases after the 12-week mark of pregnancies.
NC Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a Republican-backed abortion bill tightening restrictions on Saturday...
NC Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a Republican-backed abortion bill tightening restrictions on Saturday morning.(Bryan Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s Democratic governor has vetoed legislation that would have banned nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. The veto came Saturday during a public rally.

Hundreds of abortion-rights activists and voters watched on a plaza in Raleigh between the governor’s office and the Legislative Building as Gov. Roy Cooper affixed his veto stamp to the bill, which also places additional restrictions on physicians, abortion clinics and the women seeking the procedure.

The veto launches a major test for leaders of the GOP-controlled General Assembly to attempt to override Cooper’s veto after they recently gained veto-proof majorities in both chambers. The bill was the Republican response to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Cooper, a strong abortion-rights supporter, had until Sunday night to act on the measure that would tighten current state law that bans most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

