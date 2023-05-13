Roadway reopened after crash closes I-85 in northeast Charlotte
The interstate was closed on the northbound side near the University City Boulevard exit.
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The roadway has reopened after a crash closed I-85 in northeast Charlotte on Friday night.
According to the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash happened on the northbound side near the University City Boulevard exit around 9:30 p.m.
All lanes were shut down due to the incident.
NCDOT officials said the roadway was cleared and reopened around 10:30 p.m.
There is currently no word on potential injuries.
