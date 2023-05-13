Roadway reopened after crash closes I-85 in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The roadway has reopened after a crash closed I-85 in northeast Charlotte on Friday night.

According to the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash happened on the northbound side near the University City Boulevard exit around 9:30 p.m.

All lanes were shut down due to the incident.

NCDOT officials said the roadway was cleared and reopened around 10:30 p.m.

There is currently no word on potential injuries.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.