PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Roadway reopened after crash closes I-85 in northeast Charlotte

The interstate was closed on the northbound side near the University City Boulevard exit.
A crash on I-85 North has shut down the roadway in northeast Charlotte.
A crash on I-85 North has shut down the roadway in northeast Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The roadway has reopened after a crash closed I-85 in northeast Charlotte on Friday night.

According to the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash happened on the northbound side near the University City Boulevard exit around 9:30 p.m.

All lanes were shut down due to the incident.

NCDOT officials said the roadway was cleared and reopened around 10:30 p.m.

There is currently no word on potential injuries.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wawa is breaking ground on its first North Carolina location this week.
Wawa to break ground on its first North Carolina location
The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
Police said a missing Stanly County 16-year-old was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled after Stanly County teen found safe
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Dashcam footage was released in connection with a lawsuit alleging York County Sheriff's...
Lawsuit: Deputies fired nearly 50 shots at suicidal York County man

Latest News

A Medic ambulance was struck and knocked over as paramedic were tending to a crash victim in...
Medic: Crew recovering after ambulance knocked over in University City crash
A traffic backlog is seen on Brookshire Freeway in uptown Charlotte following a crash Friday...
Crash causes traffic backlog on Brookshire Freeway in Charlotte
Crash causes traffic backlog on Brookshire Freeway in Charlotte
Cornelius officer involved in I-77 crash in Huntersville
Cornelius officer involved in I-77 crash in Huntersville