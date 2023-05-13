1 killed in three-car crash in Chester County, troopers say

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed following a three-vehicle collision in Chester County on Friday evening.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened on Highway 72 near the City of Chester around 5:40 p.m.

Troopers said three vehicles, a Chevrolet sedan, a Toyota Scion and a Toyota sedan, were involved in the crash.

Officials said the Chevrolet and Toyota sedan were traveling south on Highway 72, while the Scion was stopped in northbound traffic.

Troopers said the Chevrolet hit the rear of the Scion before it crossed the center line and hit the Toyota sedan head-on.

Following the crash, the driver of the Scion was treated for minor injuries, and the driver of the Toyota sedan died. Nobody in the Chevrolet was injured.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the driver of the Toyota sedan.

Troopers also did not say if anyone will face charges stemming from the incident.

SCHP is investigating the incident.

