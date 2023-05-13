PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1 killed in early-morning shooting at west Charlotte gas station

Police said the incident happened near the intersection of Remount Road and West Boulevard.
One person was killed at a west Charlotte gas station on Saturday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after an early-morning shooting in west Charlotte on Saturday, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), officers responded to the 1600 block of Remount Road, near the intersection of West Boulevard around 1:16 a.m. The investigation appeared to be centered around the Exxon gas station.

Once at the scene, police found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medic took the victim to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital.

Police did not say if they have made any arrests in the case.

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

