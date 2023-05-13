PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1 dead, 1 injured after two-car crash in Chesterfield County

State troopers said the crash happened on Highway 102 on Saturday morning.
One person was killed and another was hurt after a crash in Chesterfield County on Saturday...
One person was killed and another was hurt after a crash in Chesterfield County on Saturday morning.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after two vehicles collided on a Chesterfield County highway on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened on Highway 102 near Brown Springs Church Road, just south of Patrick, around 9:12 a.m.

Troopers said a BMW sedan was traveling north on Highway 102 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, and then swerved back onto the roadway, colliding with a Ford pickup truck traveling from the opposite direction.

Officials said the Ford struck the BMW in the driver’s side area of the sedan.

The driver of the BMW died at the scene, while the driver of the Ford had to be taken to the hospital.

The name of the driver of the sedan has not yet been publicly released.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

