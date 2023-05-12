Two arrested following attempt to smuggle methamphetamine into Rowan Co. jail

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle methamphetamine into the Rowan County Detention Center.

Deputies said they received a package addressed to inmate Keith Furr from a local attorney’s office on March 22. Contact was made with the attorney’s office and staff confirmed that Furr was not one of their clients.

Methamphetamine was confirmed to be in the package.

The case was turned over to the criminal investigations division, which identified Donna Lea Mullis as another possible suspect.

She later admitted to forging legal papers and putting the attorney’s name on them, as well as putting the meth on papers found inside the package and mailing them to the detention center.

She was charged May 4 with identity theft, trafficking heroin or opium, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear on an unrelated matter.

She was given a $70,000 bond.

Furr was charged on May 10 with possession with intent to manufacture controlled substances, trafficking heroin or opium and was given a $100,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.