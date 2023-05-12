PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Title 42 expiration means more court cases, influx of migrants coming to Queen City

Charlotte is home to the only immigration court in the Carolinas.
Organizations are preparing to assist a possible influx of migrants in Charlotte as Title 42...
Organizations are preparing to assist a possible influx of migrants in Charlotte as Title 42 restrictions end.(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Title 42 officially lifts at 11:59 p.m. eastern standard time Thursday.

It means changes for thousands of migrants coming to the U.S.-Mexico border, hoping to see asylum.

Before Title 42, migrants could cross illegally, ask for asylum, and be let into the U.S. However, once the policy was put into place in 2020, they could be turned away.

Now, new, strict policies will crack down on illegal crossings. Those who cross illegally will not be allowed to return for five years and can face criminal prosecution.

Not only that, dropping Title 42 likely means an influx of migrants will be coming to Charlotte, in part because Charlotte has the only immigration court for both North and South Carolina.

With the current backlog of immigration court cases, over 74,000 cases are already pending.

Immigration attorneys expect Title 42′s termination to add thousands more cases to the list.

In turn, it may take years for new migrants to have their day in court. In the meantime, they have to find somewhere to stay.

That’s where our local organizations, like the Latin American Coalition and Camino come in, to help migrants find shelter and legal representation.

“Once we triage them into our facility, meeting their basic needs, we are within that 60 days connecting them to appropriate resources to get them assistance legally,” Dee John, the community outreach director at Camino, said.

Related: More than 70K immigrant cases backlogged, may worsen with Title 42 expiring

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wawa is breaking ground on its first North Carolina location this week.
Wawa to break ground on its first North Carolina location
Police say this is an ongoing investigation with charges possible.
3-year-old boy in critical condition in trauma center, police say charges likely
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Dashcam footage was released in connection with a lawsuit alleging York County Sheriff's...
Lawsuit: Deputies fired nearly 50 shots at suicidal York County man
Dasean Moore was charged after deputies say he was attempting to flee from law enforcement in a...
Chase with muscle cars on I-85 leads to arrest, lots of charges

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) celebrates his overtime goal against the New Jersey...
Jesper Fast scores on OT deflection, Hurricanes eliminate Devils in Game 5
The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
The Carolina Panthers will play on Monday Night Football for the first time since 2018.
Carolina Panthers release 2023 schedule, slated to play two primetime games
Stephanie Morton
AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in Stanly County