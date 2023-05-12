Storm chance for the end of the week, Mother’s Day weekend
Look for patchy clouds and mild conditions tonight, with lows near 60.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mixed clouds and sunshine and warm again today with afternoon readings in the low to mid-80s. The best chance for thundershowers today will come to the mountains (highs in the 70s) but a couple may drift through the Piedmont this evening.
- Today: Clouds and sun, warm, few late-day storms
- Saturday: Warm, more humidity, bigger storm risk
- Mother’s Day: Warm, much of the day may stay dry
Afternoon readings in the middle 80s are forecast for the holiday weekend with a thunderstorm chance on both days. Neither day looks to be a washout, but if you’re making outdoor plans, especially during the afternoon and evening hours over the weekend, you’ll want to keep an eye on the WBTV Weather App radar.
With a back-door front drifting in from the north Saturday, that day may turn out more active than Mother’s Day. In fact, Sunday may not be very wet at all, though that part of the forecast will need to be monitored, so check back with us.
We may start off the new workweek with clouds, wet weather and cooler temperatures in the 70s before we dry out again on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hope you have a great Mother’s Day weekend!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
