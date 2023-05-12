Storm chance for the end of the week, Mother’s Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mixed clouds and sunshine and warm again today with afternoon readings in the low to mid-80s. The best chance for thundershowers today will come to the mountains (highs in the 70s) but a couple may drift through the Piedmont this evening.

Today: Clouds and sun, warm, few late-day storms

Saturday: Warm, more humidity, bigger storm risk

Mother’s Day: Warm, much of the day may stay dry

FIRST ALERT: Mixed clouds & sun today around the #CLT area. High temps will range from the low-mid 70s in the mountains, where there's is a very good chance for thundershowers, to the low-mid 80s across the Piedmont, where the late storm risk stands at 30%. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/vg36YNvff6 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 12, 2023

Look for patchy clouds and mild conditions tonight, with lows near 60.

Afternoon readings in the middle 80s are forecast for the holiday weekend with a thunderstorm chance on both days. Neither day looks to be a washout, but if you’re making outdoor plans, especially during the afternoon and evening hours over the weekend, you’ll want to keep an eye on the WBTV Weather App radar.

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures, both by day & at night, around the #CLT area will run a little above average for this time of the year for the next week or so. Rina chances are in the 30-40% range today thru Sunday, but may ramp up a bit more on Monday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/MVLd7sgoUR — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 12, 2023

With a back-door front drifting in from the north Saturday, that day may turn out more active than Mother’s Day. In fact, Sunday may not be very wet at all, though that part of the forecast will need to be monitored, so check back with us.

FIRST ALERT: FUTURECAST suggests Saturday afternoon/evening could be fairly active with scattered showers & stoems. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/fI0D6iLmqs — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 12, 2023

We may start off the new workweek with clouds, wet weather and cooler temperatures in the 70s before we dry out again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

