PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Pressure mounts on Congress to ban lawmakers from trading stocks

A bipartisan group of lawmakers have now sent a letter to their colleagues urging them to pass a ban.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A bipartisan group pf 21 lawmakers are now rallying the House Administration Committee to get to work on a bill that would ban congressional lawmakers from buying and selling individual stocks. The group aims to gain traction for the legislation before the end of summer, when Congress breaks for August recess.

Congress has been debating a ban on members trading stocks for multiple sessions. But, lawmakers have consistently failed to act.

“Members of Congress should be putting the needs of their constituents and the American people first not their stock portfolios,” said Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), who is leading the effort.

The bipartisan group’s position is outlined in a letter they sent to the committee on May 11. It reads in part, “It has been clear from the public response to the aforementioned legislative proposals that the American people would like — and expect — the Congress to act. We must do more to restore public trust, and we believe this would be an important step in doing so. We appreciate your prompt attention to this matter, and we look forward to you working with us this Congress on this critically important issue on a bipartisan basis.”

The lawmakers said, in the House alone, six different pieces of legislation have been introduced to ban lawmaker stock trading. The lawmakers want the House Administration Committee to help Congress form consensus around one bill. They believe a stock trading ban for lawmakers is essential to maintain ethics and the public’s trust.

“When you look at these different bills, they have some differences. But, the differences are unimportant. The important thing is that we move something. That we tell the American people that we care we recognize the issue of appearance of impropriety,” said Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.).

Meanwhile last month in the Senate, a group of more than 20 lawmakers introduced a bill called the Ending Trading and Holdings in Congressional Stocks (ETHICS) Act. It would prohibit members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent children from trading in individual stocks, commodities, and futures.

Full text of the legislation introduced in the Senate is available here.

A poll released last year by Data For Progress shows more than 70% of Americans support a ban.

Read the letter sent by House lawmakers to the Committee on House Administration below:

The bipartisan lawmakers want the Committee on House Administration to move on a bill to ban...
The bipartisan lawmakers want the Committee on House Administration to move on a bill to ban lawmaker stock trading(Congress)

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wawa is breaking ground on its first North Carolina location this week.
Wawa to break ground on its first North Carolina location
The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
Police said a missing Stanly County 16-year-old was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled after Stanly County teen found safe
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Dashcam footage was released in connection with a lawsuit alleging York County Sheriff's...
Lawsuit: Deputies fired nearly 50 shots at suicidal York County man

Latest News

Outside prosecutor appointed in Cabarrus Co. commissioner investigation
Thursday was supposed to be the final day of the regular session for the South Carolina General...
South Carolina General Assembly to go into overtime on abortion, other issues
Two states are actively prepping for a surge in migrants from Mexico ahead of Thursday’s...
Charlotte organizations preparing for migrants as COVID-19 restrictions end at US border
Title 42 set to expire tomorrow
South Carolina Republican Rep. John McCravy explains a bill to ban abortion, except in the...
South Carolina Republicans advance new abortion restrictions