Police: More arrests made in Charlotte ‘street takeovers’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have made two more arrests in recent days following so-called ‘street takeovers’ in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), 26-year-old Jakorie Wise and 22-year-old Jesus Garcia were both arrested earlier this month for takeover-related incidents.

Police said that Wise was doing vehicle stunts on East 7th Street on April 15 when he ran a red light and hit another vehicle before fleeing the scene. He later turned himself in, and was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail on May 5, records show.

Jakorie Wise (left) and Jesus Garcia (right). (MCSO)

Wise is charged with fleeing/eluding arrest, felony hit and run, and hit and run/leaving the scene of property damage.

CMPD said Garcia was seen doing stunts and driving recklessly on May 6 in southeast Charlotte before he allegedly fled from an attempted traffic stop.

Police later located Garcia and seized his vehicle, described as a black Infiniti G37.

Jail records show he is charged with fleeing/eluding arrest and reckless driving. He has since been released from jail.

Including the two most recent arrests, CMPD said it has now made 18 arrests, given 85 citations and towed 45 vehicles relating to the street takeovers.

In an interview with WBTV last week, a member of CMPD’s Transportation Division said that the takeovers, which have included activities such as stunts and street racing, have shrunk in size.

North Carolina lawmakers have also introduced legislation designed to crack down on the takeovers.

Related: ‘Definitely heading in the right direction’: Police cracking down on street takeovers

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.