PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: More arrests made in Charlotte ‘street takeovers’

CMPD has now arrested 18 people in connection with the so-called street takeovers.
The intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame has been the site of many street takeovers in...
The intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame has been the site of many street takeovers in Charlotte.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have made two more arrests in recent days following so-called ‘street takeovers’ in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), 26-year-old Jakorie Wise and 22-year-old Jesus Garcia were both arrested earlier this month for takeover-related incidents.

Police said that Wise was doing vehicle stunts on East 7th Street on April 15 when he ran a red light and hit another vehicle before fleeing the scene. He later turned himself in, and was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail on May 5, records show.

Jakorie Wise (left) and Jesus Garcia (right).
Jakorie Wise (left) and Jesus Garcia (right).(MCSO)

Wise is charged with fleeing/eluding arrest, felony hit and run, and hit and run/leaving the scene of property damage.

CMPD said Garcia was seen doing stunts and driving recklessly on May 6 in southeast Charlotte before he allegedly fled from an attempted traffic stop.

Police later located Garcia and seized his vehicle, described as a black Infiniti G37.

Jail records show he is charged with fleeing/eluding arrest and reckless driving. He has since been released from jail.

Including the two most recent arrests, CMPD said it has now made 18 arrests, given 85 citations and towed 45 vehicles relating to the street takeovers.

In an interview with WBTV last week, a member of CMPD’s Transportation Division said that the takeovers, which have included activities such as stunts and street racing, have shrunk in size.

North Carolina lawmakers have also introduced legislation designed to crack down on the takeovers.

Related: ‘Definitely heading in the right direction’: Police cracking down on street takeovers

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wawa is breaking ground on its first North Carolina location this week.
Wawa to break ground on its first North Carolina location
The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
Police said a missing Stanly County 16-year-old was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled after Stanly County teen found safe
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Dashcam footage was released in connection with a lawsuit alleging York County Sheriff's...
Lawsuit: Deputies fired nearly 50 shots at suicidal York County man

Latest News

SCARY VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into Medic ambulance at Charlotte intersection
SCARY VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into Medic ambulance at Charlotte intersection
.
New DNA lab works to alleviate sexual assault kit backlog, solve cases faster
.
New DNA lab works to alleviate sexual assault kit backlog, solve cases faster
Duke Physicians Warn that SB20 will Lead to More Maternal Death