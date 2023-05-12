Police: Missing 15-year-old last seen Wednesday in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Serenity Angel Strickland was last seen on Merrie Rose Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on May 10.

Officers said the teen is known to frequent uptown Charlotte and recreational parks in the Charlotte area.

According to the CMPD, Strickland is known to approach strangers and make decisions that may be harmful to her overall safety and well-being.

The 15-year-old was last seen wearing a pink dress, dark blue jeans and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

