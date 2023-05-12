PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Missing 15-year-old last seen Wednesday in east Charlotte

The 15-year-old was last seen wearing a pink dress, dark blue jeans and pink sneakers.
Serenity Strickland was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, police said.
Serenity Strickland was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, police said.(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Serenity Angel Strickland was last seen on Merrie Rose Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on May 10.

Officers said the teen is known to frequent uptown Charlotte and recreational parks in the Charlotte area.

According to the CMPD, Strickland is known to approach strangers and make decisions that may be harmful to her overall safety and well-being.

The 15-year-old was last seen wearing a pink dress, dark blue jeans and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wawa is breaking ground on its first North Carolina location this week.
Wawa to break ground on its first North Carolina location
The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Police said a missing Stanly County 16-year-old was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled after Stanly County teen found safe
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement

Latest News

Always Alert: Think safety before your kids jump in the water this summer
Always Alert: Think safety before your kids jump in the water this summer
Think safety before your kids jump in the water this summer
Helping you stay Always Alert before and when your kids jump in the water
Outside prosecutor appointed in Cabarrus Co. commissioner investigation