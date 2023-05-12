Officer involved in Lincoln County crash, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A police officer was involved in a crash in Lincoln County on Friday afternoon.

According to the Lincolnton Police Department, the incident happened in the 700 block of Main Street in Lincolnton around 4 p.m.

Police said the officer is being evaluated for injuries after the airbags deployed during the crash.

NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

