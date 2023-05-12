PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Newborn baby found dead in dumpster, police say

Florida police are investigating an infant's death whose body was found in a dumpster.
Florida police are investigating an infant's death whose body was found in a dumpster.(Thomas Demarczyk via Canva | File image)
By WWSB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Police in Florida are investigating the death of a newborn baby.

Lakeland police say the body of a baby boy was found dead in a dumpster this week.

Officers were called regarding an infant’s body being discovered inside a dumpster behind a fitness center on Florida Avenue South.

Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor said a man going through the dumpster discovered the infant.

According to Taylor, the baby was inside a bag with the umbilical cord still attached. There was also a placenta inside the bag.

Police said the baby is believed to have been in the dumpster for at least 10 hours.

The infant’s cause of death is currently pending, according to the coroner.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wawa is breaking ground on its first North Carolina location this week.
Wawa to break ground on its first North Carolina location
Police say this is an ongoing investigation with charges possible.
3-year-old boy in critical condition in trauma center, police say charges likely
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Dashcam footage was released in connection with a lawsuit alleging York County Sheriff's...
Lawsuit: Deputies fired nearly 50 shots at suicidal York County man
Dasean Moore was charged after deputies say he was attempting to flee from law enforcement in a...
Chase with muscle cars on I-85 leads to arrest, lots of charges

Latest News

Randy Lewis, a fifth generation dairy farmer, is recovering in the hospital after he was...
Fifth generation dairy farmer suffers multiple injuries after bull attack
FILE - In this combination of photos, Dolly Parton appears at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame...
ACM Awards open with Keith Urban, Garth and Dolly and early win for Cole Swindell
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Justice Dept. seeks to put Trump deposition on hold in case of FBI agent fired over text messages
The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed