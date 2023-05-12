Mother of 5 surprised with women-built home in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Over the past three months, dozens of women-led volunteer groups have been working on Aeisha King’s home.

The mother of five is this year’s Habitat for Humanity Women Build recipient.

The Rotary Club of Cabarrus County is one of those groups. They didn’t want to just help build King’s new home, but they wanted to make sure she had appliances and furniture inside. The organization gave her $3,000 worth of gift cards to help her purchase items like a washer and dryer.

King works a full-time job at a children’s group home and a part-time job as a therapy aide. She also volunteers multiple times a week to help build her home and other Habitat homes. She is known for her big heart and smile.

The journey for this mother began five years ago when she set the goal of becoming a homeowner. This year will mark the fifth year of King’s wait and her home is almost complete.

The women of the Rotary Club of Cabarrus County have been watching King’s journey and wanted to surprise her with a $1,500 Lowe’s gift card. The men of the rotary club heard about this and wanted to match that donation.

“It’s just wonderful to see someone who is willing to try so hard for her family,” president Kimberly Strong said. “She definitely is the epidemy of what Habitat for Humanity stands for.”

King will be moving into her new home in June. She is excited and grateful to be relieved of some of the financial hardship and hopes her journey can inspire others to never give up and keep going.

“It’s awesome because it was days where I wanted to give up, but God put people in my life to keep me motivated and keep me going and less than a month away from becoming a homeowner,” King said. “This is a dream come true.”

