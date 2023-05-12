Humidity, warm temperatures expected this weekend, chance for storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are still on track to feel some higher humidity and warmer conditions this weekend along with some scattered thunderstorms.

Saturday: Warm, PM scattered showers and storms.

Sunday: Warm, PM scattered showers and storms.

Monday: Showers and storms likely.

We will wrap up this Friday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few isolated showers will be possible early tonight, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s.

Some more hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday. In the areas that do not receive any rain, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s.

On Sunday expect increasing clouds throughout the day with the chances for some scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will climb into the low to mid-80s.

Monday still looks unsettled with higher chances for showers and thunderstorms during the day; expect highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday through Thursday the chances for rain will be minimal and highs will be slightly cooler in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

