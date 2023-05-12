Duke Physicians Warn that SB20 will Lead to More Maternal Death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last week the NC Republican legislature passed a 12-week abortion ban. The bill provides exceptions after 12 weeks, capping abortions at 20 weeks in cases of rape or incest and 24 weeks for “life-limiting” fetal anomalies, and an existing exception for when the life of the pregnant woman is in danger would remain.

The Governor is expected to veto SB20 sometime this weekend. Republican lawmakers could overturn the Governor’s veto as early as next week.

As the politics play out in Raleigh, and Republicans promote SB20 as a “pro-woman” bill, OBGYNs from Duke Health say that the passing of SB20 will increase the maternal death rate and prevent doctors from doing their jobs — providing the highest level of maternal health care to their patients.

Dr. Brenna Hughes is the Vice Chair for Obstetrics and Quality at Duke and a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Duke’s Birthing Center. She has helped deliver thousands of babies. She’s also a mom to six children.

“I like to say I do not know much about politics,” said Hughes.

“But I know a lot about medicine, and it is quite clear to me that we will see increased maternal mortality as a result of this bill.”

Whereas in bullet point form the exceptions cited in the bill might seem straightforward, in reality, they translate into medical ambiguity for physicians.

Some patients seek abortions later in pregnancy after learning about a genetic or health condition in the fetus, many of which are not diagnosed until after the first trimester.

Experts say that the wording in SB20 is such that there are exceptions for maternal emergencies, but that the way they are interpreted by providers can vary significantly leaving doctors to decipher whether a patient is sick enough for them to provide life-saving medical care.

“We have seen in other states where people are forced to bleed to the point that they are unstable and can’t maintain their own blood pressure and need to be in the ICU before someone will terminate their pregnancies for fear of prosecution,” said Hughes

Additionally, Dr. Hughes says that even under the current law – a 20-week ban – it has been particularly difficult to treat fetal anomalies, and she has already had to refer patients to other states.

“We typically do anatomy, ultrasound, and pregnancy between 18 and 20 weeks gestation, " said Hughes.

“Oftentimes, severe anomalies may not even be diagnosed until close to 20 weeks. And if those anomalies require an amniocentesis to look for chromosomes, those results can take up to two weeks.”

The US already has a maternal mortality crisis ranking last among the world’s developed countries, and in North Carolina, the maternal death rate is even higher than our national average.

Dr. Hughes cites as a key contributing factor what she terms “maternal-care deserts,” rural counties where there are no hospitals. In North Carolina, 20 counties have no hospitals, and 38 counties have no labor and delivery hospitals.

Physicians Feel Shutout

Republicans say they consulted medical professionals but it’s worth noting not a single statewide medical organization has shown support for SB20 including the North Carolina Medical Society, the North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, and the North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians.

Some state physicians feel they’ve been left out of the democratic process and that SB20 was drafted without adequate consultation from medical experts.

“You may have been hearing legislators saying they’ve talked to doctors about this legislation,” said Beverly Gray, OB-GYN and Division Chief, Women’s Community, and Population Health, Duke University.

“Yes, we have tried to talk to as many legislators as will listen to us. Many of them just flat out would not talk to us about what we had to say about medicine, about evidence-based care, about the scenarios we see every single day.”

The process to care for patients, particularly patients between the 12th and 20th week of their pregnancy, is complicated and poses many different decisions for a physician. Unfortunately, the body doesn’t always follow bullet points in a bill.

Dr. Jonas Swartz, OB-GYN and an Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Duke Health says that the body doesn’t know that you’re 12 weeks pregnant and there’s an abortion ban so it can’t get sick anymore.

“The overall effect is it’s just going to have a chilling effect on care,” said Swartz.

“It’s going to make it so that North Carolinians have worse healthcare, and specifically, North Carolinian women have worse healthcare.”

The General Assembly’s Republican party issued a statement of its own about the bill.

