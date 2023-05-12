Crash causes traffic backlog on Brookshire Freeway in Charlotte
The crash happened on the inner loop of Brookshire Freeway right near the Graham Street exit.
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash has snarled traffic on the Brookshire Freeway in uptown Charlotte early Friday morning.
It’s not immediately known if there are any injuries in this crash.
Get real-time traffic updates here.
