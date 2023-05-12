PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash causes traffic backlog on Brookshire Freeway in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash has snarled traffic on the Brookshire Freeway in uptown Charlotte early Friday morning.

The crash happened on the inner loop of Brookshire Freeway right near the Graham Street exit.

It’s not immediately known if there are any injuries in this crash.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

