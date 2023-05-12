Crash causes traffic backlog on Brookshire Freeway in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash has snarled traffic on the Brookshire Freeway in uptown Charlotte early Friday morning.

The crash happened on the inner loop of Brookshire Freeway right near the Graham Street exit.

#BREAKING Another shot of the backlog on the inner loop of the Brookshire Freeway - this is right near the Graham Street exit @WeatherBBird @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/It7udFTgdj — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) May 12, 2023

It’s not immediately known if there are any injuries in this crash.

