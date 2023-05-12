PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cornelius officer involved in I-77 crash in Huntersville

The DOT camera got a shot of that cruiser in the median, the front of it smashed in.
Video from North Carolina Department of Transportation cameras shows that two cars were involved in the collision, including the Cornelius officer.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Cornelius Police officer was involved in an overnight crash that shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 77, authorities said.

That crash happened near Sam Furr Road in Huntersville just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Cornelius Police Chief David Baucom said the wreck happened right where the toll lanes merge with the general-purpose lanes.

Baucom said the officer was returning from the county jail when this happened. He added his officer and the driver of the other vehicle involved were both taken to the hospital.

The chief says his officer is OK and is already out of the hospital. The police cruiser was totaled.

The condition of the other driver was not immediately known. WBTV has reached out to Medic for more information about injuries.

This crash is being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

