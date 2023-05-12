PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Concord Police investigating after cop car seen passing stopped school bus

The department said it has identified the person in the car.
An investigation is underway after a video surfaced on social media of what appears to be a...
An investigation is underway after a video surfaced on social media of what appears to be a marked Concord police car passing a stopped school bus on Thursday.(MGN image)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway after a video surfaced on social media of what appears to be a marked Concord police car passing a stopped school bus on Thursday.

The Concord Police Department announced Friday that they had identified the person in the car.

“The Department takes all complaints and allegations of misconduct seriously and is working with Cabarrus County Schools to gather additional evidence,” a release read in part.

The video shows a girl getting off the school bus as the police car goes by. According to the department, this happened outside of city limits and the traffic violation was reported to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

A video that appears to show the referenced incident has been circulating on social media and can be seen here.

READ ALSO: Man arrested after nearly hitting children at Iredell County school bus stop

Watch continuous news coverage below:

