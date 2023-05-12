Concord police car seen passing stopped school bus, investigation underway

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway after a video surfaced on social media of what appears to be a marked Concord police car passing a stopped school bus on Thursday.

The Concord Police Department told WBTV on Friday that it had identified the person in the car as an employee and that it was a marked Concord police vehicle.

“The Concord Police Department has identified the employee, and an administrative investigation is underway, following the passing of a stopped Cabarrus County School bus by a marked Concord police vehicle.

The Department takes all complaints and allegations of misconduct seriously and is working with Cabarrus County Schools to gather additional evidence.”

In the video, a student is seen getting off the school bus as the police car goes by.

According to police, the incident happened outside of city limits and the traffic violation was reported to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) confirmed to WBTV Friday evening that it is now investigating the incident.

READ ALSO: Man arrested after nearly hitting children at Iredell County school bus stop

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.