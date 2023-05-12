PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Chick-fil-A in South End will close temporarily for renovations next year

The chicken chain will be closed for several months in 2024.
The Chick-fil-A location on South Boulevard will be closed for several months next year.
The Chick-fil-A location on South Boulevard will be closed for several months next year.(Alexandria Sands via Axios Charlotte)
By Alexandria Sands
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - The Chick-fil-A on South Boulevard will close for several months in 2024 for renovations.

Why it matters: We already know y’all are going to ask about why Chick-fil-A is closed, so we’re getting ahead of it.

Details: The work in and outside of the popular restaurant should take approximately 10 to 12 weeks, barring any delays, a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A said. Plans include adding a second drive-thru, relocating the canopy and expanding the kitchen to improve the drive-thru “stacking and efficiency,” according to a city zoning review.

Zoom out: Chick-fil-A’s car-centric designs have caused controversy in Charlotte in the past. Some see it as working against Charlotte’s goals of being more pedestrian- and biker-friendly.

  • In this case, the South End Chick-fil-A is a roughly four-minute walk to the New Bern light rail station.

Meanwhile, permitting to turn the Cotswold Chick-fil-A into a drive-thru-only location is still in process. The redesign is promised to alleviate traffic headaches caused by the popular restaurant on Randolph Road. There is no timeline for construction yet, the spokesperson told Axios.

Also Read: Wawa to break ground on its first North Carolina location

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wawa is breaking ground on its first North Carolina location this week.
Wawa to break ground on its first North Carolina location
The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Police said a missing Stanly County 16-year-old was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled after Stanly County teen found safe
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement

Latest News

Serenity Strickland was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, police said.
Police: Missing 15-year-old last seen Wednesday in east Charlotte
Always Alert: Think safety before your kids jump in the water this summer
Always Alert: Think safety before your kids jump in the water this summer
Think safety before your kids jump in the water this summer
Helping you stay Always Alert before and when your kids jump in the water