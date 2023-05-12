Chick-fil-A in South End will close temporarily for renovations next year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - The Chick-fil-A on South Boulevard will close for several months in 2024 for renovations.

Why it matters: We already know y’all are going to ask about why Chick-fil-A is closed, so we’re getting ahead of it.

Details: The work in and outside of the popular restaurant should take approximately 10 to 12 weeks, barring any delays, a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A said. Plans include adding a second drive-thru, relocating the canopy and expanding the kitchen to improve the drive-thru “stacking and efficiency,” according to a city zoning review.

Zoom out: Chick-fil-A’s car-centric designs have caused controversy in Charlotte in the past. Some see it as working against Charlotte’s goals of being more pedestrian- and biker-friendly.

In this case, the South End Chick-fil-A is a roughly four-minute walk to the New Bern light rail station.

Meanwhile, permitting to turn the Cotswold Chick-fil-A into a drive-thru-only location is still in process. The redesign is promised to alleviate traffic headaches caused by the popular restaurant on Randolph Road. There is no timeline for construction yet, the spokesperson told Axios.

