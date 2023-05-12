Charlotte IHOP sued for alleged religious discrimination, retaliation

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Brad Dickerson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte IHOP location has been sued for allegedly requiring an employee to work on Sundays despite a previously granted religious accommodation, and then later firing him.

The lawsuit was filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday, May 9. It names Suncakes, LLC, a Texas-based company doing business as IHOP, as the defendant.

In its complaint, the EEOC states a cook was hired in January 2021 to work at the Woodlawn Road IHOP restaurant in Charlotte. That employee holds a sincere religious belief that Sunday is a day for him to honor God by attending church services, participating in worship and taking communion in accordance with his church’s practices, court documents state.

According to the lawsuit, the general manager at the IHOP granted the cook’s request to not be scheduled to work on Sundays, although the defendant “did not consistently allow for the accommodation and at times refused the accommodation altogether.”

Due to a staff shortage, the employee was asked to work on Sundays, a request he complied with for four Sundays between January and April of 2021, the suit states.

In April 2021, a new general manager was assigned to the Woodlawn Road IHOP and allegedly made statements to the cook indicating hostility toward accommodating the cook’s religious beliefs. That included the manager saying he was not excused to go to his own place of worship on Fridays, according to court documents.

The lawsuit states the cook was required to work on Sunday, May 9, 2021, which was Mother’s Day, because he agreed on his application for employment that he would work holidays, a directive he complied with.

Following that shift, the cook said he could not work any future Sundays due to his religious beliefs, unless he was required to do so because it was a holiday, according to the EEOC complaint. On May 12, 2021, the employee was reportedly fired “without justification.”

Court documents state the second general manager displayed open hostility toward the cook’s religious beliefs and religious accommodation, asking “What’s more important, your church or your job?”

The EEOC is asking the court to grant a permanent injunction against the company from discriminating based on religion and compensating the former employee for past and future losses.

WBTV has reached out to IHOP seeking comment on the allegations in the lawsuit.

In North Carolina, the EEOC filed 97 charges of employment discrimination for religion during the 2021 fiscal year, according to the most recent data on its website.

Suncakes, LLC acquired 41 IHOP restaurants located in Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina in 2020, a news release stated.

