Carolina Panthers release 2023 schedule, slated to play two primetime games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After hiring a new coach and drafting a superstar rookie quarterback, the Carolina Panthers’ schedule for the upcoming season is finally here.

For the first time since 2020, the Panthers will play multiple primetime games. The first comes in Week 2 at home against the New Orleans Saints. The second comes eight weeks later against the Bears in Chicago.

It’s the first time Carolina has played on Monday Night Football since 2018, when they also faced New Orleans.

The Panthers will reunite with former star wide receiver D.J. Moore in Chicago when Carolina faces the Bears on Thursday Night Football during that Week 10 showdown.

Carolina kicks off the season in Atlanta against the division-rival Falcons on Sept. 10. The second battle with the Dirty Birds is scheduled for Week 15.

Other eye-catching early season matchups include dates with the aforementioned Saints, along with the Seahawks, Lions and Vikings, ahead of the Week 7 bye.

For the second year in a row, the Panthers will fly northwest to face Geno Smith, D.K. Metcalf and the rest of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. Carolina won last season’s matchup, 30-24.

The Panthers will face a tough road test in Week 5 when they take on Detroit in the Motor City. The Lions nearly reached the playoffs last season behind its hard-nosed attitude and brand.

The top two quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, Carolina’s Bryce Young and Houston’s C.J. Stroud, will face off in Week 8 as the Panthers play host to the Texans.

Another of this year’s top picks could see the field in Week 9 when the Indianapolis Colts and first-round pick Anthony Richardson visit Carolina. The game also marks Coach Frank Reich’s first game against his old team.

America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys, makes its return to the Queen City for the first time since the 2018 season opener during a Week 8 date. The Panthers won that previous matchup by a 16-8 final.

A tough three-game stretch from Weeks 12-14 will see Carolina hit the road all three contests, with games against the Titans, Buccaneers and Saints, respectively.

Reich’s team will get its first look at Jordan Love as Aaron Rodgers’ heir-apparent when the Green Bay Packers travel to Charlotte in Week 16. Love takes over the quarterback spot for the Packers after Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets last month.

Carolina will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in a battle of No. 1 picks as Young and former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence lock horns in the Sunshine State in Week 17.

The Panthers will wind down the regular season with a showdown against last year’s opening day quarterback, Baker Mayfield, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18.

The full schedule, complete with dates and times can be found below:

Week 1: Panthers at Falcons – Sept. 10 on FOX at 1 p.m.

Week 2: Saints at Panthers – Sept. 18 on ESPN at 7:15 p.m.

Week 3: Panthers at Seahawks – Sept. 24 on CBS at 4:05 p.m.

Week 4: Vikings at Panthers – Oct. 1 on FOX at 1 p.m.

Week 5: Panthers at Lions – Oct. 8 on FOX at 1 p.m.

Week 6: Panthers at Dolphins – Oct. 15 on CBS at 1 p.m.

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Texans at Panthers – Oct. 29 on FOX at 1 p.m.

Week 9: Colts at Panthers – Nov. 5 on CBS at 4:05 p.m.

Week 10: Panthers at Bears – Nov. 9 on Prime Video at 8:15 p.m.

Week 11: Cowboys at Panthers – Nov. 19 on FOX at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Panthers at Titans – Nov. 26 on FOX at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Panthers at Buccaneers – Dec. 3 on CBS at 1 p.m.

Week 14: Panthers at Saints – Dec. 10 on FOX at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Falcons at Panthers – TBD

Week 16: Packers at Panthers – Dec. 24 on FOX at 1 p.m.

Week 17: Panthers at Jaguars – Dec. 31 on CBS at 1 p.m.

Week 18: Buccaneers at Panthers – TBD

Related: ‘Ready to get to work’: Bryce Young talks earning respect, opportunity to grow with Panthers

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.