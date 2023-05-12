Amber Alert canceled after Stanly County teen found safe

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl out of Stanly County is over and an Amber Alert has been canceled.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Moore, who had last been seen Thursday morning at a Stanly County school, was found safe.

Authorities said there is one suspect in custody.

