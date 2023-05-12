PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Amber Alert canceled after Stanly County teen found safe

Deputies said Stephanie Morton was last seen Thursday morning.
Authorities said there is one suspect in custody.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl out of Stanly County is over and an Amber Alert has been canceled.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Moore, who had last been seen Thursday morning at a Stanly County school, was found safe.

WBTV is working to learn more about this investigation. Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

