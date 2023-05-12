Always Alert: Think safety before your kids jump in the water this summer

Join Mary King on WBTV This Morning each day this week.
By Mary King
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we get closer to Memorial Day, you are likely gearing up for pool time or a trip to the beach.

WBTV is helping you stay Always Alert before and when your kids jump in the water this summer.

Join Mary King on WBTV This Morning each day this week as we break through some myths and take up some tough questions.

Then this Friday morning, you’ll want to make sure you watch and learn about the crash course that may help save your child’s life.

