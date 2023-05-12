5 hurt when ambulance struck after University City crash

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Multiple people were hurt overnight in University City as first responders were helping people from one crash, a car hit an ambulance and knocked it over, officials said.

Those two crashes happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday in northeast Charlotte at the intersection of West Mallard Creek Church Road and North Tryon Street, according to Medic.

The first crash involved an SUV and a black car. Then, another vehicle came through and struck the ambulance that was helping the original crash, according to first responders. The force was so hard it knocked the ambulance over.

According to Medic, one person in the ambulance had serious injuries. Two other Medic employees were also taken to the hospital, one who was seriously hurt while the other was as a precaution.

One person in the car that hit the ambulance was transported with serious injuries, officials said. One of the people from the original crash was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries as well.

