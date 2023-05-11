PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
A warming trend begins today with temperatures peaking over Mother’s Day weekend

A warm afternoon is on the way for today with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 60s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A warm afternoon is on the way for today with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 60s.

•     Today: Mostly sunny & warm

•     Friday: Scattered PM t-storms

•     The Weekend: Very warm & muggy, scattered t-storms

More clouds will move in for Friday with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Scattered t-storms will develop starting in the afternoon with the best coverage in the mountains and foothills.

Saturday and Sunday will once again bring the chance for PM scattered t-storms, so it will not be widespread! Each day will be very warm and humid with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

We’ll stay in the 80s for early next week with more chances for t-storms!

It’s Friday Eve!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

