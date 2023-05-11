A warming trend begins today with temperatures peaking over Mother’s Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A warm afternoon is on the way for today with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 60s.

• Today: Mostly sunny & warm

• Friday: Scattered PM t-storms

• The Weekend: Very warm & muggy, scattered t-storms

. (WBTV)

More clouds will move in for Friday with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Scattered t-storms will develop starting in the afternoon with the best coverage in the mountains and foothills.

Saturday and Sunday will once again bring the chance for PM scattered t-storms, so it will not be widespread! Each day will be very warm and humid with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

We’ll stay in the 80s for early next week with more chances for t-storms!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

It’s Friday Eve!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.