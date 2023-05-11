PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Warm weather continues, chance for evening storms on Friday

Look for patchy clouds and mild temperatures tonight, with lows near 60 degrees.
Highs will be back in the lower 80s on Friday.
By Al Conklin
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine will mix fair weather clouds and the humidity level will remain comfortable today with pleasantly warm afternoon readings in the lower 80s.

  • Today: Clouds and sun, comfy humidity, warm
  • Friday: Little more humidity, few PM storms
  • Holiday weekend: Even warmer, storm risk

Look for patchy clouds and mild temperatures tonight, with lows near 60 degrees.

Highs will be back in the lower 80s on Friday and as the humidity level starts to inch back up, there may be a late-day thundershower in one or two neighborhoods.

Afternoon readings in the middle 80s are forecast for the holiday weekend with a thunderstorm chance both days. Neither day looks to be a washout, but if you’re making outdoor plans, especially during the afternoon and evening hours over the weekend, you’ll want to keep an eye on the WBTV Weather App radar.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this is an ongoing investigation with charges possible.
3-year-old boy in critical condition in trauma center, police say charges likely
Wawa is breaking ground on its first North Carolina location this week.
Wawa to break ground on its first North Carolina location
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Dasean Moore was charged after deputies say he was attempting to flee from law enforcement in a...
Chase with muscle cars on I-85 leads to arrest, lots of charges
Dashcam footage was released in connection with a lawsuit alleging York County Sheriff's...
Lawsuit: Deputies fired nearly 50 shots at suicidal York County man

Latest News

Warm weather continues, chance for evening storms on Friday
next few days
Temperatures drop off Thursday before heating up again this weekend
Temperatures drop off Thursday before heating up again this weekend
Temperatures drop off Thursday before heating up again this weekend
Temperatures drop off Thursday before heating up again this weekend