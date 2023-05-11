Warm weather continues, chance for evening storms on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine will mix fair weather clouds and the humidity level will remain comfortable today with pleasantly warm afternoon readings in the lower 80s.

Today: Clouds and sun, comfy humidity, warm

Friday: Little more humidity, few PM storms

Holiday weekend: Even warmer, storm risk

FIRST ALERT: Get set for another beautiful day across the #CLT ergion. Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm & comfortable humidity levels back in the forecast, enjoy! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/URCg30Jfng — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 11, 2023

Look for patchy clouds and mild temperatures tonight, with lows near 60 degrees.

Highs will be back in the lower 80s on Friday and as the humidity level starts to inch back up, there may be a late-day thundershower in one or two neighborhoods.

FIRST ALERT: Late Friday afternoon & evening will bring our next chance for rain. Scattered thunderstorms may flare up as the humidity level begins to increase and hold elevated right thru the holiday weekend. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ifqnX8VFI3 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 11, 2023

Afternoon readings in the middle 80s are forecast for the holiday weekend with a thunderstorm chance both days. Neither day looks to be a washout, but if you’re making outdoor plans, especially during the afternoon and evening hours over the weekend, you’ll want to keep an eye on the WBTV Weather App radar.

FIRST ALERT: Saturday will be warm & humid around the #CLT area with scattered showers & thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening hours. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/l4ZpbHqNyq — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 11, 2023

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.