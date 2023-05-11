Warm weather continues, chance for evening storms on Friday
Look for patchy clouds and mild temperatures tonight, with lows near 60 degrees.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine will mix fair weather clouds and the humidity level will remain comfortable today with pleasantly warm afternoon readings in the lower 80s.
- Today: Clouds and sun, comfy humidity, warm
- Friday: Little more humidity, few PM storms
- Holiday weekend: Even warmer, storm risk
Highs will be back in the lower 80s on Friday and as the humidity level starts to inch back up, there may be a late-day thundershower in one or two neighborhoods.
Afternoon readings in the middle 80s are forecast for the holiday weekend with a thunderstorm chance both days. Neither day looks to be a washout, but if you’re making outdoor plans, especially during the afternoon and evening hours over the weekend, you’ll want to keep an eye on the WBTV Weather App radar.
Hope you have a great day!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
