Warm temperatures stick around this weekend before slight cool down next week

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s this weekend.
- A warm afternoon is on the way for today with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 60s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As high pressure begins to slide farther east, we will see our chances for showers and thunderstorms slightly increasing over the next few days. High temperatures will remain warm through the weekend before we get a slight cool down next week.

  • Friday: Partly cloudy, hit-or miss storms.
  • Saturday: Warm, PM scattered showers and storms.
  • Sunday: Very warm, scattered showers and storms.

Our pattern of summer-like warmth and chances for showers and storms will continue into the weekend. This Thursday wraps up with partly cloudy and warm conditions. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 60s.

Forecast over the next few days
Forecast over the next few days(WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Friday there will be a chance for some scattered showers and storms mainly in the mountains but a few stray thunderstorms can not be ruled out across the Charlotte metro area. Friday’s highs will climb into the 70s and 80s.

It will be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy through the weekend with chances for afternoon storms both on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be another warm day. In the afternoon, there will be a chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s.

The chances for storms will be a little higher on Sunday but still scattered with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

On Monday there will be a chance for some hit-or-miss storms otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday through Thursday the chances for rain will be minimal and highs will be slightly cooler in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

