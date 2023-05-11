PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Suspect in New York murders arrested in Salisbury

Steven Jay Smith was arrested at 1922 Rosemont Road, according to police.
Steven Jay Smith was arrested at 1922 Rosemont Road, according to police.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect wanted in connection with two murders in the state of New York was arrested in Salisbury.

On Thursday the New York State Police contacted the Salisbury Police Department and asked for assistance in locating a Steven Jay Smith (DOB- 02-08-1963) at 1922 Rosemont Road due to Smith being wanted by the New York State Police for two counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder.

Officers with the Salisbury Police Department were able to take Smith into custody, without any incident, while he was operating a motor vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and Rowan Mills Road.

Smith was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center for a Fugitive From Justice Warrant.

Anyone with additional information on this case, please contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Division at 704-638-5333.

