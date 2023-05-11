PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan-Salisbury Schools announces Angela Ramey as a 2023-24 Kenan Fellow

Ramey has taught in Rowan-Salisbury schools for 14 years and has been recognized for her innovative teaching methods and commitment to student success.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSS) has announced that Angela Ramey, a teacher at China Grove Middle School, has been selected as a 2023-24 Kenan Fellow.

The Kenan Fellows Program is a highly competitive fellowship that provides teachers with the opportunity to collaborate with industry professionals to develop innovative educational resources.

As a Kenan Fellow, Ramey will spend three weeks working with a team of industry professionals. Ramey and her cohort of 37 other Kenan Fellows will each receive a $5,000 stipend and participate in 80 hours of professional development that focuses on project-based learning, elevating teachers’ voices and strengthening ties between the school and the local community, as well as peer coaching and mentoring. Their fellowship project is “Igniting Futures in Tech with SparkNC.”

“We are thrilled that Angela has been named a Kenan Fellow,” said Dr. Kelly Withers, superintendent of RSS. “Her dedication to her students and commitment to innovation in education make her a perfect fit for this program. We are confident that the experiences and knowledge she will gain as a Kenan Fellow will have a positive impact on her students and our entire school community.”

Ramey has taught in Rowan-Salisbury schools for 14 years and has been recognized for her innovative teaching methods and commitment to student success. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University; has presented at NCTies, NCCTM; and written and published a book.

