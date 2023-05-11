Police in Salisbury charge father for physical abuse of three-month-old son

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury father has been charged with the physical abuse of his three-month-old son. On Thursday afternoon police arrested Christian Elliot Markowitz, 29, of the 300 block of S. Merritt Avenue.

Markowitz was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury. Bond was set at $100,000.

Investigators say the child, identified by Markowitz and his wife as their son Jasper, had fractured ribs and bruises on his chest, armpit, and back. Police were notified after the injuries were said to have been discovered by hospital staff when Markowitz took his son to be treated for a stomach ailment.

Police also said there were signs of past injuries that had healed.

Speaking outside the Magistrate’s Office, Markowitz denied hurting his son.

“I love him to death,” Markowitz said. “I love him, I would never do anything on purpose to him. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what happened.”

Markowitz is set to appear in court on Friday morning.

