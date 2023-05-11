PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police in Salisbury charge father for physical abuse of three-month-old son

Christian Elliot Markowitz was arrested by Salisbury Police on Thursday.
Christian Elliot Markowitz was arrested by Salisbury Police on Thursday.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury father has been charged with the physical abuse of his three-month-old son. On Thursday afternoon police arrested Christian Elliot Markowitz, 29, of the 300 block of S. Merritt Avenue.

Markowitz was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury. Bond was set at $100,000.

Investigators say the child, identified by Markowitz and his wife as their son Jasper, had fractured ribs and bruises on his chest, armpit, and back. Police were notified after the injuries were said to have been discovered by hospital staff when Markowitz took his son to be treated for a stomach ailment.

Police also said there were signs of past injuries that had healed.

Speaking outside the Magistrate’s Office, Markowitz denied hurting his son.

“I love him to death,” Markowitz said. “I love him, I would never do anything on purpose to him. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what happened.”

Markowitz is set to appear in court on Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wawa is breaking ground on its first North Carolina location this week.
Wawa to break ground on its first North Carolina location
Police say this is an ongoing investigation with charges possible.
3-year-old boy in critical condition in trauma center, police say charges likely
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Dasean Moore was charged after deputies say he was attempting to flee from law enforcement in a...
Chase with muscle cars on I-85 leads to arrest, lots of charges
Dashcam footage was released in connection with a lawsuit alleging York County Sheriff's...
Lawsuit: Deputies fired nearly 50 shots at suicidal York County man

Latest News

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said violent crime has been on the rise in 2022.
Officers address why they feel the bond system is broken
In September of last year, Charlotte City Council approved nearly $2 million dollars to design...
NCDOT confirms another Charlotte light rail car derailment
A herd of cows have been credited with helping to arrest a fleeing suspect in Boone.
Herd enforcement: Cows lead Boone police to fleeing suspect
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
1 killed in fiery crash on New Hope Road in Gaston Co.