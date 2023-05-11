Police investigating reported armed robbery at Gastonia mall

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a reported armed robbery at a Gastonia mall on Wednesday evening.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the suspect was said to have had a gun inside the Eastridge Mall when a call for service was received around 7:16 p.m.

Police said the suspect robbed the Hibbett Sports store, but were unable to say how much or what exactly was stolen.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

The mall was scheduled to close at 7 p.m., according to its Facebook page.

Last summer, three people were hurt after a shooting at the mall.

This is a developing story.

