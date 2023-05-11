Police increasing security after threat against Charlotte high school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There will be increased security Thursday at Julius Chambers High School in northeast Charlotte following a threat of a possible shooting that was reported on Wednesday, district officials said.

The bell doesn’t ring at Julius Chambers High until 7:15 a.m., but overnight, WBTV heard from at least one family member about a threat they saw on social media. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the threat and that increased security will be present on campus Thursday.

“Any reports of threats or perceived threats are taken very seriously, and law enforcement is notified immediately,” Julius Chambers Principal Travares Hicks said in a message to parents. “All incidents of threats or school disruptions are handled according to the Code of Student Conduct and can have serious consequences, including legal action. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. We encourage all students to report threats to a trusted adult.”

The message to families encouraged students to report threats to a trusted adult or anonymously through the “Say Something App.”

Anyone with information regarding the threat is asked to call police.

Officials are investigating a threat referencing a possible shooting at Julius Chambers High School.

