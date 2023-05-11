PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officials investigating threat referencing shooting at Charlotte high school

CMS said a threat referencing a shooting at Julius Chamber High School is being investigated.
Officials are investigating a threat referencing a possible shooting at Julius Chambers High...
Officials are investigating a threat referencing a possible shooting at Julius Chambers High School.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is investigating after a threat of a possible shooting at a Charlotte high school was reported on Wednesday, district officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), the threat involved Julius Chambers High School, and referenced a possible school shooting on Thursday, May 11.

The district confirmed that increased security will be present on campus Thursday.

“Any reports of threats or perceived threats are taken very seriously, and law enforcement is notified immediately,” Julius Chambers Principal Travares Hicks said in a message to parents. “All incidents of threats or school disruptions are handled according to the Code of Student Conduct and can have serious consequences, including legal action. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. We encourage all students to report threats to a trusted adult.”

Anyone with information regarding the threat is asked to call police.

Related: Firearm found at Chambers High School, first at CMS this year; juvenile arrested

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up for miles following a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near China...
Motorcyclist killed in I-85 crash near China Grove
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson. Samantha was killed...
Groom recovering at home after SC crash that killed bride, mom says
Police say this is an ongoing investigation with charges possible.
3-year-old boy in critical condition in trauma center, police say charges likely
A manhunt is underway in Salisbury after a shooting in Spencer, NC
Shooting turned police chase ended in car crash, manhunt, with one still on the loose
59 grams of crack cocaine were recovered, according to police.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Charlotte Eye, Ear, Nose & Throat patients could soon have to pay out-of-pocket due to a...
Patients may lose doctors amid pricing dispute between healthcare provider, insurance company
Gastonia Police are investigating a reported armed robbery at Eastridge Mall.
Police investigating reported armed robbery at Gastonia mall
Two states are actively prepping for a surge in migrants from Mexico ahead of Thursday’s...
Charlotte organizations preparing for migrants as COVID-19 restrictions end at US border
This innovative technology provides an improved hearing experience for individuals with hearing...
Rowan-Salisbury School System introduces Loop technology to Board of Education meeting room