Officials investigating threat referencing shooting at Charlotte high school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is investigating after a threat of a possible shooting at a Charlotte high school was reported on Wednesday, district officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), the threat involved Julius Chambers High School, and referenced a possible school shooting on Thursday, May 11.

The district confirmed that increased security will be present on campus Thursday.

“Any reports of threats or perceived threats are taken very seriously, and law enforcement is notified immediately,” Julius Chambers Principal Travares Hicks said in a message to parents. “All incidents of threats or school disruptions are handled according to the Code of Student Conduct and can have serious consequences, including legal action. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. We encourage all students to report threats to a trusted adult.”

Anyone with information regarding the threat is asked to call police.

