Officers address why they feel the bond system is broken

That’s the dollar amount suspects pay to get out of jail until their trial.
Some of these suspects charged in crimes like robberies and shootings are back on the streets long before they head back to a courtroom.
By Alex Giles
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Every day across Charlotte, crimes are committed, arrests are made and court appearances take place.

Depending on the severity of the crimes, bonds are set. That’s the dollar amount suspects pay to get out of jail until their trial.

Some of these suspects charged in crimes like robberies and shootings are back on the streets long before they head back to a courtroom.

In some of those cases, this is the result of low bonds. The impact that issue can have on a community is clear.

But the impact on the men and women whose job it is to make arrests is often a footnote to a headline.

Watch the video player above, as Alex Giles has one story over a controversy calling for change.

