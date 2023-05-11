PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

New Negro League baseball exhibit open at Johnson C. Smith University

The Negro League Baseball Exhibit at JCSU is available now through June.
The league was developed at a time when black players were not allowed to play in Major League Baseball.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Johnson C. Smith University unveiled a new Negro League baseball exhibit, on loan from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

The exhibit, housed on the second floor of the JCSU James B. Duke Memorial Library, showcases the teams, players and big moments in Negro League history, including the first Negro League World Series.

The league was developed at a time when black players were not allowed to play in Major League Baseball.

Black players excelled in the sport despite the barriers.

Interim library director Brandon Lunsford and Professor Erin DiCesare hope the exhibit will trigger renewed interest in this moment in American history.

“People should understand how important the Negro Leagues were to the communities,” Lunsford said. “People came to watch these games. They were just a real social gathering place, kind of a see-and-be-seen kind of place. Also, I think people should realize a lot of things the Negro Leagues did got absorbed into the major leagues whenever those players came over. Night baseball was something Kansas City Monarchs created as a promotional thing.”

Lunsford says there are a few things students may not know about the Negro League.

“In the Negro League games, the players played a different way than the white players did,” he said. “They kind of used speed and grit and kind of sliding really hard and fighting for runs and that changed the game a little bit. That’s a huge part of the game that we know now.”

Lunsford also added some JCSU-centered images and artifacts to the exhibit like a photo of the Biddle University baseball team and a photo of the Second Ward High School baseball team.

The Negro League baseball exhibit at JCSU is available now through June.

You may also like: World-class tennis facility proposed for Charlotte’s River District

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this is an ongoing investigation with charges possible.
3-year-old boy in critical condition in trauma center, police say charges likely
Wawa is breaking ground on its first North Carolina location this week.
Wawa to break ground on its first North Carolina location
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Dasean Moore was charged after deputies say he was attempting to flee from law enforcement in a...
Chase with muscle cars on I-85 leads to arrest, lots of charges
Dashcam footage was released in connection with a lawsuit alleging York County Sheriff's...
Lawsuit: Deputies fired nearly 50 shots at suicidal York County man