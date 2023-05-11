NCDOT confirms another Charlotte light rail car derailment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CATS light rail vehicle derailed in a Charlotte railyard Wednesday, an NCDOT spokesperson confirmed to WBTV. There were no injuries and NCDOT has not yet determined the cause of the derailment.

A spokesperson for CATS claimed the train was out of service for routine maintenance and the incident occurred “during routine testing following the maintenance.”

This is the fourth derailment of a CATS light rail vehicle since the beginning of 2022 according to US Department of Transportation data. Three of the derailments took place in the railyard while a derailment on the mainline in May 2022 grabbed headlines and forced major changes within the city’s public transit when it was disclosed more than a year after it happened.

Related >>> CATS light rail maintenance “overhaul” delayed for years before derailment

CATS and NCDOT both acknowledge the main line derailment was caused by delayed maintenance that is now being expedited for some of the train cars. A report analyzing the May 2022 derailment found the specific car that derailed was due for an axle overhaul at 10 years, but it has been operating for 12 years without the overhaul being completed.

Because of the wheel bearing issue, NCDOT has required several corrective actions from CATS such as limiting all trains to no more than 35 mph. An NCDOT spokesperson had no comment when asked if CATS was following all the corrective action plans at the time of the derailment Wednesday but also said NCDOT has not completed a review or report of the situation yet.

In an email to WBTV, CATS spokesperson Brandon Hunter wrote that CATS continues to prioritize safety.

CATS STATEMENT: At approximately 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, May 10,2023 a LYNX Blue Line train not in service was traveling in the CATS south rail yard when one of the trucks on the train left its natural position on the track.

There were no passengers on board, the train was traveling at approximately 5 mph in the rail yard and the operator was not injured. The train was out of service for routine maintenance. The incident occurred during routine testing following the maintenance.

All regulatory and board notifications were made aware of the incident. It is too early to know the cause or speculate on the cause. Once we have the results of the investigation, we will share that information.

CATS will work closely with and follow the guidance of NCDOT SSO as we operate rail services. Safety continues to be our top priority and CATS is working with our state and federal partners to ensure safe operations.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.