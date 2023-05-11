More than 70K immigrant cases backlogged in Meck. County, may worsen with Title 42 expiring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Across the country, various state and federal agencies are bracing for more migrants to cross the U.S.-Mexico border as Title 42 restrictions expire at midnight on Thursday.

The rule allowed agents to quickly turn away migrants at the border while the COVID-19 emergency order was in place.

In Charlotte, the ending of Title 42 could send a surge of migrants to the area, a concerning factor for organizations helping the migrant community.

Another issue is present as the old restrictions end, as Mecklenburg County deals with years of backlogs within the immigration court system.

The Immigration Court in Charlotte covers both North Carolina and South Carolina, with tens of thousands of immigration cases seen by only a handfull of judges.

Courts face a backlog pre-dating the pandemic, with people waiting years for a court appearance and a decision on whether they can stay in the country.

“The cases are getting harder, so I don’t know if it’ll be easy or not,” Limber Gonzalez, the brother of Edelinda Gonzalez, a migrant going through the immigration process, said. “Just praying for things to get easier.”

Family members of migrants are hoping for better days in the U.S.

Edelinda has been in the United States since 2018, and waited five years for her first appearance, which came back in January. Her second appearance is was scheduled for Thursday.

“She hopes the court gives her social security so she can work to take care of her son,” Limber said. “That’s what she wants so she can be here.”

Edelinda is among thousands waiting for an immigration court appearance in Charlotte.

According to data from Syracuse University’s Trac Immigration, there are currently 74,219 pending cases in Charlotte, with people having an average wait of 701 days.

Thousands more could be added as the migration restrictions end.

In 2022, there were 67,663 cases pending with an average wait of 724 days.

“That is a really jarring statistic because that means that those that are recently arriving will not have their appearance for many years,” Jamilah Espinosa, an Immigration Attorney at Espinosa Law, said. “Those backlogs that have been created by a broken system because of the federal laws, by the pandemic, and overall, just a lack of resources being given to the immigration court.”

Along with long waiting periods for a court appearance in Charlotte, attorneys said there’s a high denial rate, 95 percent to be exact, for people seeking asylum.

“It does not mean the individuals don’t have winnable asylum claims,” Espinosa said. “It just means that here in Charlotte, the asylum court has a high denial rate.”

The attorney said judges in Charlotte have a narrowed scope for who qualifies for asylum, and people usually don’t have legal representation for cases.

There is hope with new judges in Charlotte that more people will be given a fair hearing on their immigration case.

With Title 42 ending, immigration attorney Espinosa said Charlotte could see thousands of cases added to the 74k pending cases.

Related: Charlotte organizations preparing for migrants as COVID-19 restrictions end at US border

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.