Mayor Vi Lyles talks 1-on-1 with WBTV about curbing violent crime in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV talked one-on-one with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles Thursday about the continued violence across the city. It is something we’ve seen far too often and in recent weeks and months, many of these crimes involve children.

Last month, an 8-year-old was shot in a suspected drive-by she’s fighting for her life and on Sunday, a 15-year-old was shot in the neck at a park.

Here at WBTV, we are asking local leaders what can be done. On Thursday we talked with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles asking what the city’s plans are to curb violent crime.

“I think that what I would say is that it’s always important because everyone in this community deserves to be able to feel safe and we are not feeling that that harms the entire community. What I would say to that is elected officials understand that we understand that a city has to be a place where people can interact and get to work and have jobs and housing and have impacted every one of the council’s priorities actually impacts how successful we are with preventing crime,” Lyles said.

On Beatties Ford Road the area has seen a shift in violent crime in a good way. That is thanks to the work of the Alternatives to Violence Program. While there is no 100 percent solution Mayor Lyles says this program is key to curbing crime across Charlotte.

Related >>> Youth crime focus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police ahead of summer

Lyles says the key to crime prevention starts with the Alternatives to Violence Program (ATV).

“We’re very fortunate to have our programs where they can knock on doors where they can know people must have many people in the neighborhood. They didn’t create a sense of inclusion for kids. It’s not going to be easy, and it isn’t easy, but we’re making the best attempt to build something that understands about way out,” she said.

Anecdotally, the program has helped to drop crime in the Beatties Ford Road corridor since its launch in 2021 and 26 mediations have been completed -- incidents that could have turned violent.

There are plans to expand the program to the areas of Nations Ford and Arrowood Road, Southside Homes neighborhood, and West Boulevard.

When asked about from the city’s standpoint what are the steps to curb the violence?

“The city is also looking at reentry and how to prevent [how] you can come out of jail prison but how do you make sure that you have something that carries you back into the community in a safe way, to say we’re looking at reentry programs and thinking, how can we impact that?” she said.

Leondra Garrett is with ATV As a violence interrupter, she walks the streets meeting people and offering them a different way of life --- instead of violence.

“Sometimes it’s just coming out of the house and having a conversation. We know this has brought a sense of hope back to these young people, the gentleman you see up there. There was a point in time unless you were from here, you didn’t walk down the street. They’ve seen us here, they know we’re going to be here and we’re not going anywhere,” Garrett said.

And crime continues to hit the youngest of ages like on Sunday when a 15-year-old was shot at Mallard Creek Park.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the number of crimes related to teenage habitual offenders is making their jobs extremely difficult.

“I would say to our kids, their paths out of here. There are role models that are out here, you have people that care deeply about you that can say to you, here’s another pathway. I think the idea of how we do sports, how we engage kids in sports, how we engage them in community activities, how we create around neighborhoods that it is okay to be a part of a community and that community does not have to be a violent community,” Lyles said.

Lyles also talked about a hospital program the city offers to help those who have been shot, get treated and avoided possible retaliation.

And we can talk about the crime but it is going to take all of everyone being there for each other to mentor that kid you see going the wrong direction, to make a difference.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.