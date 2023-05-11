Keeping cool this summer; spraygrounds and pools around Charlotte opening soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warmer weather is on the way, and for families looking for ways to beat the heat this summer and enjoy the outdoors with kids, spraygrounds (splash pads) and pools are a great way to do it.

Around Mecklenburg County these amenities are preparing to open, most around the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day.

“Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation (MCPR) outdoor water amenities will soon have summertime hours. Schedule your outdoor time around what is available near you. Make a splash, take a swim class, or soak up the sun starting Memorial Day weekend,” according to MCPR. “Spraygrounds will be open daily starting Saturday, May 27 through Labor Day weekend. Hours are 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.”

Swimming pools are also opening soon, but those hours of operation will be a bit more restricted until summer vacation starts for kids in school.

“Cordelia pool, Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center, and Ramsey Creek Beach will be open May 27, 28, 29 and will be weekends only until schools go on summer break starting Monday, June 12 when normal operating hours begin,” according to the county.

You can find the locations of pools and other parks and spraygrounds on the map below.

(Story continues below map)

Pools and hours

Cordelia Pool , (2100 N. Davidson St. Charlotte, NC) will be open on Memorial Day, May 29. It will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. Hours of operation: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – Noon to 6 p.m. with a $2 entry fee. Free swim lessons registration will be every Saturday, starting June 17 at 10 a.m. Lessons will be twice a day on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting at 12:00 to 2:30 p.m. and then 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center , (2014 Statesville Ave. Charlotte, NC) will be open on Memorial Day, May 29. It will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. Hours of operation: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – Noon to 6 p.m. with a $2 entry fee. The World’s Largest Swim Lesson will be held at Double Oaks on Thursday, June 22. Free swim lessons registration will be every Saturday, starting June 17 at 10 a.m. Lessons will be twice a day on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday starting at 12:00 to 2:30 p.m. and then 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Ramsey Creek Beach , (18441 Nantz Rd, Cornelius, NC) will be open on Memorial Day, May 29 and on Tuesday, July 4. Hours of operation: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – Noon to 6 p.m. Entry fees vary by carload, an individual’s age and day of the week. Weekdays: $5.00 entry fee per car for County Residents $10.00 entry fee per car for Non-County Residents Weekends: $10.00 entry fee per car for County Residents $15.00 entry fee per car for Non-County Residents Walk ins 6 and under: Free Walk ins 6-13: $3.00 Walk Ins 14 and UP: $5.00 Beach Shuttle Passengers (Holiday Weekends Only): Free



