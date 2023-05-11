PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Herd enforcement: Cows lead Boone police to fleeing suspect

A herd of cows have been credited with helping to arrest a fleeing suspect in Boone.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – Boone police are crediting a herd of cows with helping them track down a man who ran from a traffic stop.

According to the Boone Police Department, Joshua Minton, 34, abandoned his vehicle in the area of U.S. 421 and U.S. 221 in Deep Gap after leading officers and Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase Tuesday.

Due to his “fast and reckless driving,” police were not able to see exactly where in an undeveloped area Minton ran, a news release stated.

That’s when the bovine patrol intervened.

Boone Police said the cows led officers to the spot where the suspect was hiding.

“In addition to thanking our officers and deputies for putting themselves in harm’s way, obviously we want to express our gratitude to the cows for their assistance,” the department said.

Minton was charged with one count of felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license and disorderly conduct.

A $20,000 secured bond was set for Joshua Minton following his arrest.
A $20,000 secured bond was set for Joshua Minton following his arrest.(Source: Boone Police Department)

A $20,000 secured bond was set.

