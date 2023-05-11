East Charlotte community raising concerns as city considers another tennis complex proposal in River District

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Proposed development in west Mecklenburg County is concerning some people in east Charlotte that their interests are not being prioritized.

A world-class tennis facility called Project Breakpoint is being proposed in the River District and would include four stadiums, five-match courts, and practice facilities.

Developers hope it can be the home of The Western and Southern Open.

This comes as a different tennis complex is also being proposed for the old Eastland Mall site in east Charlotte, by the local non-profit CarolinaServes.

Community advocates in that area are concerned about what this means for the sports concept that still remains undecided, in the 29 acres of vacant land at the EastlandYards site.

“While this River District project is incredibly exciting for our community, it just simply can’t take precedence over what’s been happening at Eastland, there’s no way,” Greg Asciutto, Chair of the Board of Directors of CharlotteEast, said.

Asciutto said he’s concerned about how this project will impact what’s to come at Eastland Yards.

The 29 acres of discussion were originally slated for a Charlotte FC facility, before Tepper Sports and Entertainment pulled out of the deal in 2022.

“The frustration really just has been how this process has unfolded,” Asciutto said.

The city is still considering three proposals for the land, including QCEast would include athletic fields, event space and an esports center, a racquet sports entertainment district by nonprofit CarolinaServes, or the potential concept of the city building its own multi-sports facility with the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority as a partner.

City Councilmember Marjorie Molina, who represents east Charlotte, sent WBTV a statement reading in part:

Consideration of the tournament relocation proposal does not lessen the commitment to the east side, and I believe that we will find the right development to support the east side community in the coming months. I understand how my constituents may feel seeing this proposed development, but I think it is important to point out this particular development would not fit the Eastland site and several of the concerns that my neighbors have about traffic, parking and noise would be increased with a project of this size and scope.

Malcolm Graham, head of the city’s economic development committee, said the city can handle various development projects.

“We are committed to making a major investment in Eastland Yards, and we want to make sure, however, that we are doing it right and doing the taxpayers a favor by not just doing a project that may come back to haunt us,” Graham said.

Graham said he did tell CarolinaServes that asking the city to fund the majority of its project could be problematic.

“It’s one thing to want to build a racket facility, but then you have to pay for it and and that’s and that’s where the rug came in,” he said.

Graham also said he actually suggested CarolinaServes consider getting involved with what Beemok Capital is proposing in the River District.

“I’m not saying that they shouldn’t do their project,” he said. “I’m saying here’s an opportunity for collaboration and partnership and participation.”

WBTV reached out to CarolinaServes for comment but did not receive a response.

According to the City of Charlotte, “the city has enough funding capacity to be able to provide public funding for the new proposed project and provide significant public funding for an east side project.”

