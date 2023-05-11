Crash closes portion of New Hope Road in Gaston Co.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A serious crash closed a portion of New Hope Road in Gaston County early Thursday morning.

That crash happened in the area of New Hope Road and Sam Brown Road. The road is closed in both directions down to Belvon Drive.

Details regarding possible injuries were not immediately known.

Drivers wanting to avoid the area should take Armstrong Ford Road.

