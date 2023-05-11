PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash closes portion of New Hope Road in Gaston Co.

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A serious crash closed a portion of New Hope Road in Gaston County early Thursday morning.

That crash happened in the area of New Hope Road and Sam Brown Road. The road is closed in both directions down to Belvon Drive.

Details regarding possible injuries were not immediately known.

Drivers wanting to avoid the area should take Armstrong Ford Road.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

