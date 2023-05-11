Charlotte police chief, district attorney discuss crime, keeping repeat offenders in jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday afternoon, the Hood Hargett Breakfast Club, a networking business group in Charlotte, hosted CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings and Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spender Merriweather for a wholly unscripted discussion.

WBTV’s Molly Grantham served as the discussion moderator.

”Going to start off by saying it is a pretty unique moment to have them here together,” Grantham told the private, small room of about 75 people. “They say they’ll talk with you about anything as it pertains to crime in our community. Nothing is off the table, so take this chance to ask any burning question you have.”

Questions ranged from teenagers and guns, to the homicide rate, to the actions of law-abiding citizens with conceal and carry permits.

One woman got up to speak about her own experience of being in prison, and being a product of the criminal justice system and how she has turned her life around.

When asked about the statistics of repeat violent offenders, Chief Jennings said that generally-speaking, it’s the same group of people committing most of the crimes.

”We always say there is a top 10 percent of people that, if we could take off the streets, we could affect the majority of violent crime in our community,” he said. “And, that’s frustrating to think about. It’s not about keeping more people in jail. It’s not about making more arrests. It’s about holding the right people accountable. And we could make such a difference if we could just do that.”

That’s where both Chief Jennings and DA Merriweather say the new Pretrial Integrity Act, HB 813, should help.

”We have a lot of repeat offenders in this community,” DA Merriweather said. “Everyone is always innocent until proven guilty, but if this Act is put into law in North Carolina, it’ll help in two main ways. One, it’ll give pause to the process. The law would have judges set bond, as opposed to magistrates. Currently, magistrates are located, basically, in an underground dwelling in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, and there is no prosecutor there to make an argument as to why that person should be detained, and no victim in that place to talk about the impact on that person’s potential release. So if we could save that decision for literally a matter of hours until a judge hears the situation in open court, it seems more fair. Two, this Act could also create more consistent bonds.”

Currently HB 813 was passed in the NC House and is now going to be considered by the Senate.

”Spencer and I teamed up, along with Judge Elizabeth Trosch, to help push this along,” Chief Jennings said. “We want to change the bonds to be more consistent and keep the repeat violent offenders in jail.”

